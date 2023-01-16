Newcastle Herald
Toby Price so near but yet so far after finishing runner-up in Dakar Rally

By Ian Chadband
Updated January 16 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 12:28pm
Toby Price during the final stage of the Dakar Rally. The Hunter Valley product finished runner-up by a mere 43 seconds. Picture by Marcelo Maragni, Red Bull Content Pool

After a near-9000km slog and more than 44 hours of brutal racing over two weeks of unforgiving desert terrain, Toby Price could only gaze forlornly at a timesheet which showed he'd lost the Dakar Rally by the cruellest of margins - just 43 seconds.

