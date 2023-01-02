Calvary Mater Hospital participates in colon cancer trial 'breakthrough'

A CLINICAL trial of technology that can more accurately identify which colon cancer patients require chemotherapy and who can opt to safely go without it has been hailed a "breakthrough".
The Calvary Mater Hospital Newcastle was one of 23 sites across Australia that participated in the DYNAMIC trial, the first randomised clinical trial of circulating tumour DNA technology.
The lead of the trial at the hospital and senior staff specialist medical oncology, Dr Fiona Day, said the trial involved 455 stage two colon cancer patients whose CT scans showed their cancer had not spread and who had normal tumour marker blood tests.
These patients had a sensitive blood test four and seven weeks after surgery to look for microscopic levels of residual cancer DNA to enable their doctors to tailor their treatment.
If there was residual cancer DNA patients were offered chemotherapy. If there wasn't, patients could safely go without chemotherapy and its associated side effects, including fatigue, altered taste and skin rash.
"It's very important because in this situation the treatment of this stage of colon cancer hasn't moved ahead in decades and so whether or not patients [cleared at the time of their surgery of cancer] have so called adjuvant chemotherapy, which is chemotherapy after their bowel cancer surgery [to prevent recurrence], has been based on very basic features of the cancer... this is a very big breakthrough," Dr Day said.
"At this point we can only detect residual cancer in people who have had curative treatment if it's big enough to see on a CT scan and they normally require millions of cancer cells to be positive, so many people have a future cancer recurrence even though those tests are negative at the time of their cancer surgery. But with these kinds of ultrasensitive tests we can detect this microscopic level of residual cancer much sooner."
Dr Day said about 30 per cent of stage two colon cancer patients had adjuvent chemotherapy.
"We know from survey data in Australia that the strongest reason for giving adjuvent chemotherapy to someone with stage two bowel cancer was young age - and patient age is not in any way precise to individual cancer features or its risk of returning- rather than the actual risk of that particular tumour coming back."
In the trial only 15 per cent of patients had residual cancer DNA and were offered chemotherapy. Some had more intensive chemotherapy, using two types of drugs.
"Like any test it's not perfect but it's a huge step forward from what we have now, it has enormously increased the precision of deciding who does and doesn't need chemotherapy for this stage of bowel cancer," she said.
The trial was sponsored by the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute, Melbourne.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
