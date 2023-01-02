Newcastle Herald
Calvary Mater Hospital participates in colon cancer trial 'breakthrough'

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
Updated January 16 2023 - 5:43pm, first published January 3 2023 - 7:00am
Dr Fiona Day said bowel cancer - which includes colon and rectal cancer - was the third most common cancer in Australia. She said the trial was a "team effort" between patients, surgeons and medical oncologists.

A CLINICAL trial of technology that can more accurately identify which colon cancer patients require chemotherapy and who can opt to safely go without it has been hailed a "breakthrough".

Local News

