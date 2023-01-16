This year's Hunter Valley Air Show has received a $193,458 boost from the state government's regional events acceleration fund.
The event to be held at Pokolbin on March 25 and 26 attracts some of the world's best pilots and about 20,000 visitors.
The funding will help deliver offsite parking, a free shuttle bus service and improved accessibility.
"Events like this put regional NSW on the map, attracting domestic and international tourists who pump serious dollars into the local economy, whether it be putting more heads on beds, filling restaurants and cafes or filling up at the local servo," Deputy Premier Paul Toole said.
Hunter Valley Airshow Founder and pilot Paul Bennet said the funding would help create an outstanding event.
"The airshow's goal is to not only provide a fun day out for the whole family but to showcase the amazing strengths and culture the Hunter and its surrounds have to offer," he said.
"As a result of this funding we expect to be able to deliver a much needed boost to the local economy, tourism and hospitality trade. After a few difficult years we want to make this a flagship event and breathe new live into the region."
In addition to aerobatics, historical warbirds, amusement rides, markets and a beer and wine garden, this year's event will feature helicopter and adventure flights, a paper aeroplane competition and virtual fighter jet cockpit.
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said the Regional Events Acceleration Fund had already delivered $785,548 to the Upper Hunter electorate over the past two rounds.
Last year's Singleton Firelight Festival, which received $150,000, was among the projects that benefited.
"Now we're building on that investment by bringing the world's best talent to the sky above the Hunter Valley," Mr Layzell said.
"This is a huge drawcard for tourism, with the weekend of full-throttle family entertainment the perfect opportunity to promote this region, support local businesses and experience some of the best wineries Australia has to offer."
The $40 million Regional Events Acceleration Fund aims to support the social and economic recovery of regions following floods, drought, bushfires and COVID-19.
It is designed to help attract new events, make existing iconic regional events even bigger and improve accessibility and inclusion.
Is part of the $3.3 billion Regional Growth Fund, designed to support growing regional centres and improve services and community infrastructure.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
