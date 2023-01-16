Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

Coach Arthur Papas says Jets can build on draw with Western United

By Robert Dillon
January 16 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets coach Arthur Papas. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

JETS coach Arthur Papas hopes the fighting spirit his players showed in Sunday's 1-all draw with Western United can be the catalyst for a charge towards the finals over the second half of the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.