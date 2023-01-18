He hated being the centre of attention. He hated fancy dress. He hated the current superhero trend. He hated seeing animals in enclosures.
So how on earth had he come to be here, in full Batman regalia no less?
Unbelievable!
At least the mask helped to hide some of his discomfort. Behind him, camels were lazily taking in the ridiculous scene in front of them, with the same kind of idle curiosity as the crowd that had gathered.
He was not a people person. He was decidedly happier on his own, doing his own thing. His family knew and understood, and mostly left him to his own devices.
He didn't mind people-watching, but rarely engaged with those around him. He enjoyed watching his nieces and nephews as they played. They lived in the moment and seemed to gain great pleasure from whatever they were doing, even the most mundane things.
They paid no heed to what other people thought of them. They made friends without thinking about it. They had a genuine connection with each other. They laughed easily and often. Their take on life was so different from his.
One of his nieces was a little more like him though. A bit of a loner, less inclined to seek out the company of kids her own age, more comfortable reading a book than playing.
More comfortable listening than talking.
The two of them would sit together, mostly in silence, when the families got together. Neither of them really wanting to be there. He could see himself reflected in her and felt saddened.
Due to circumstances beyond their control, they were thrown together, and not just for an afternoon this time. He had been asked to step in and mind for her for a few weeks while her parents were away.
Despite huge misgivings, he had agreed, but had absolutely no idea how he would manage. The first days were hard.
There were books, of course, and a movie here and there that they watched together. Not much communication, not much interaction.
One morning they were both sitting reading, mostly ignoring each other, when out of the blue she asked him why neither of them had any friends. What a loaded question! Should he talk about his own self-consciousness, indecisiveness, fear of failure, fear of judgement, lack of self-confidence? He could go on forever! He let the silence between question and answer stretch out while he thought.
Her question was sincere and deserved an answer. He heard himself saying to her what had been pitched to him years ago - that to have a friend, you had to be a friend, and that to be a good friend you had to work at it. He didn't add that regretfully he had never really tried very hard.
He asked her why having a friend was so important to her. Her solemn reply was way more mature than he had been expecting. She said that a friend would help her to fit in, because she always felt alone and out of place.
He knew that feeling well.
That conversation preyed on his mind.
She took everything very seriously, as he usually did. But she had a wonderful sense of the absurd. He took to putting things randomly in silly places where they didn't belong. His wallet in the fridge, her book in the pantry. She just looked at him with disdain when she noticed.
He then tried the 'Would you rather' game. Would you rather kiss a snake or hug a duck? Would you rather swim in honey or have a bath in lemonade? Her disdain became bemusement.
Then he tried, 'What's more ridiculous?'. What's more ridiculous, a chocolate teapot or an inflatable pin cushion? That kind of worked. Laughing together felt pretty good.
With a few successes under his belt, he kept going. He would put on a tie with pyjamas, or a suit coat with board shorts. It was almost worth making a fool of himself, just to see her smile.
The indifference that had been between them was becoming less apparent.
To his amusement, she started suggesting how he could make even more of a fool of himself, each idea more outlandish than the last, until they were both in fits of laughter.
The day before she was to go home, they decided to spend the day together visiting a local wildlife park where there were all sorts of animals, from quokkas to llamas, from kangaroos to alligators. There were even a few rides for the kids.
They were comfortable in each other's company as they made their way round the park, and happily shared a picnic lunch. She was keen to have a ride on the carousel before they left and he knew that this was his moment.
He had carefully planned one last 'ridiculous' surprise for her.
The ride slowed and stopped. As she hopped off, she was puzzled to see a crowd starting to gather near where he had been waiting for her.
When she realised what had drawn them to that spot, she burst into delighted laughter! Batman on a farm with camels! Now that's ridiculous!
As they walked back to the car, he felt her hand find his. She looked up at her superhero friend and smiled.
