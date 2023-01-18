Shifting sand has too many spots slipping away - it's time to act

YES Graeme Kime, ("Let politicians' pasts stay buried", Letters, 14/1), I too believe that we were all a little crazy at 21, but at my 21st, I dressed up like a 1980s glam rocker, and at my brother's 21st, he dressed as Eminem, (Nazi uniforms just weren't on our radar). I guess many young people try to imitate those they look up to, and I'd like to think that this wasn't the case with Dominic Perrottet at his 21st, but I really don't know what to think. Mr Perrottet has tried to dismiss his actions by claiming that he was "young and naive", and somehow didn't understand the implications of dressing up like a Nazi, yet despite this, he still won't raise the age of criminal responsibility above 10. So while a 10-year-old is supposed to be able to completely differentiate right and wrong, a 21-year-old Dominic Perrottet couldn't, apparently.