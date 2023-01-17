AFTER 33 years in French hands the distinguished Margaret River Cape Mentelle brand has returned to Australian ownership in what is believed to be a $20 million takeover.
The buyer is the ASX-listed Endeavour Group and the seller France's Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH) corporation, which has a portfolio that includes Domaine Chandon sparkling wine operation in the Yarra Valley, New Zealand's Cloudy Bay and the French Moet and Chandon, Champagne Krug, Veuve Clicquot, Chateau d'Yquem and Chateau Cheval Blanc brands.
Endeavour, which demerged from supermarket giant Woolworths in 2021, owns 1630 Dan Murphy's and BWS liquor stores, the Langton's, Cellarmasters, Shorty's Liquor and Jimmy Brings businesses and a network of 332 hotels.
Through its Paragon Wine Estates arm, Endeavour runs the McLaren Vale Chapel Hill and Shingleback operations, Barossa-based Krondorf Wines, Riddoch of Coonawarra wines, Oakridge Wines in Victoria, Isabel Estate in Marlborough, New Zealand, Josef Chromy in Tasmania and the Barossa Valley Dorrien Estate winery and Vinpac bottling and packaging arm.
Endeavour CEO and managing director Steve Donohue said Cloudy Bay in New Zealand was not part of the transaction.
The Cape Mentelle acquisition enhanced Paragon Wine Estate's fine wine portfolio by adding a premium presence in Western Australia, he said.
Key personnel estate director Penny Dickeson, viticulturist Dave Moulton and senior winemaker Eloise Jarvis would remain at Cape Mentelle.
In 1970 David Hohnen made Cape Mentelle Margaret River's third vineyard, following on Perth heart specialist Tom Cullity's founding of Vasse Felix in 1967 and Busselton medico Bill Pannell's planting of Moss Wood in 1969.
David Hohnen began his wine career in South Australia at Stonyfell winery and a winemaking course at Roseworthy College and then at the Fresno State College in California.
Returning to Australia he worked as a winemaker in Victoria's Moonambool area and then moved to his father's property at Margaret River, where in 1970 he and his brothers planted the Cape Mentelle cabernet sauvignon vines that two years running in 1983 and 1984 won the coveted Melbourne Wine Show trophies.
David Hohnen sold to Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy in 1990 and in 2004, he established the McHenry Hohnen vineyard and winery with his brother-in-law Murray McHenry.
In 2018 he was awarded an Order of Australia for his service to the Australian wine industry and the Margaret River Region.
TODAY three Endeavour stable wines. This Cape Mentelle 2020 Sauvignon Blanc-Semillon is from a blend Margaret River does so well. It's green-tinted straw and has grassy scents and brisk gooseberry front palate flavour. The middle palate shows passionfruit, lime zest and sherbet and the finish slatey acid. At Vintage Cellars stores.
PRICE: $29.
DRINK WITH: fish and chips.
AGEING: three years.
RATING: 4 stars
WITH 13.5% alcohol, bright purple hues and berry pastille aromas, this Cape Mentelle 2013 Trinders Cabernet Merlot has racy blackcurrant front-palate flavour and mulberry, glacé cherry, capers and cedary oak on the middle palate. The finish features chalky tannins and it and the Chapel Hill are at Dan Murphy stores and website.
PRICE: $36.
DRINK WITH: spaghetti bolognaise.
AGEING: six years.
RATING: 4.5 stars
FROM the Endeavour Group's McLaren Vale winery but made from Adelaide Hills-grown fruit, the Chapel Hill 2022 The Parson Pinot Grigio is brassy-hued and has nasturtium scents. The middle palate displays kiwifruit, apple peel and gunmetal characters and a finish of refreshing steely acid. PRICE: $17.
DRINK WITH: salad of fresh king prawns with avocado and orange dressing.
AGEING: four years.
RATING: 4 stars
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.