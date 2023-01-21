Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle writer Jodi Vial on mission to search State Library of NSW's archives for women's lost stories

By Jo Cooper
January 22 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodi Vial is undertaking archival research of women's voices as a part of her PhD. Picture by Simone De Peak

Much of colonial and European settler history is related through monuments erected in honour of the achievements of men, but Jodi Vial is listening to the voices that rise from documents secluded in archives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.