Much of colonial and European settler history is related through monuments erected in honour of the achievements of men, but Jodi Vial is listening to the voices that rise from documents secluded in archives.
While monuments contain a "sense of having to conquer a landscape", Vial says, "there's another story out there to be told".
Vial says that women's stories of the past are mostly held in what has survived of their personal documents such as letters, diaries "and even cookbooks".
The former Newcastle Herald journalist is undertaking archival research of women's voices as a part of her PhD at the University of Newcastle, focusing primarily on the life and work of 19th century nature illustrator Harriet Scott.
Scott and her sister, Helena, lived on Ash Island in the Hunter River from 1846 to 1866, working together to document its wildlife.
In her position as Visiting Scholar at the state library this year, Vial will have backroom access to archives related to the Scott sisters, including Harriet Scott's "feisty" letters written to the head of the Australian Museum.
The archival research is a continuation of Vial's academic and literary exploration of the way places hold memories, through history "vignettes, threaded together" based on the archival voices of women and through her reflections in poetic writing.
Part of her Honours work was a piece of writing about her experience swimming at the Bogey Hole, which is one of the oldest European constructions still in use in the region.
She relates the experience to her underlying theme of "the masculine versus the feminine in Newcastle".
Her PhD set around the estuarine islands of the Hunter River continues that concept.
"Little stories come together to make a big story," Vial says.
"To me, an archive is a repository of stories - the sense of this layered story that we all carry with us."
Her research also includes pre-colonial Indigenous knowledge and post-colonial stories, such as those held in the writings and archives of the late social activist Vera Deacon, who lived on the Hunter River's Moscheto Island.
She is also drawing on the vast archive collected and curated by Novocastrian advocates of the union movement, Janet Copley and her husband Merv. That collection is held at the University of Newcastle.
Vial, a recipient of the Janet Copley Doctoral scholarship, has published work on the Scott sisters as part of the university's online Hunter Living Histories program.
The Scott sisters' father, Alexander Walker Scott, wrote a two-volume titled Australian Lepidoptera and Their Transformations, documenting the insect subgroup inhabited by butterflies, moths and skippers (which fly by day like butterflies, but have furry bodies like moths).
Harriet and Helena raised lepidopterans, and illustrated them for their father's book.
Much natural history illustration at the time was made from observations of dead specimens, Vial says.
Ash Island was considered a naturalist's paradise in the colonial era, attracting visitors including natural history great John Gould and his wife Elizabeth.
John Gould's remarkable volumes documenting birds have become best known for their exquisite illustrations - which were the work of Elizabeth Gould.
In a recurring theme of the past that points to feminist themes, Vial says the work of women illustrators often went unequally recognised.
Though their voices are still emerging from the archives, the work of the Scott sisters was always recognised by their father who included their names on his title pages.
"That wasn't commonly done," Vial says.
"He gave them their credit."
Just as a lepidopteran emerges from a cocoon and takes flight, Harriet Scott's voice is given life through the archived holdings of her writings, Vial says. That includes Scott's quite scathing assessment of John Gould's commentary on some local bird species.
The cocoon is also a metaphor for the sense of place held within the estuarine reaches of the Hunter River, Vial says.
"The river is almost this winding thread that wraps around the stories, that creates the cocoon," she says.
University of Newcastle academic Dr Effie Karageorgos has also been awarded a position at the State Library of NSW.
Karageorgos will use the David Scott Mitchell Fellowship to further her work on anti-Vietnam War protest.
Jodi Vial's work on the Scott sisters can be viewed at hunterlivinghistories.com
