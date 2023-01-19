One of the ways that writer and photographer Lily Ray has made sense of her lifestyle of calling both Sweden and Australia home has been by taking photographs that capture the essence of place.
Lily is currently in Newcastle, her second home, with her Swedish husband, Felix, and their two children, Elsie and Otto. They will return to their home in Gothenburg, Sweden, in March.
She has curated an exhibition of photos she shot in Sweden. The exhibition open on Saturday, February 4, from 3 to 5pm, in Susana Enriquez's studio in the basement of St Mary's Catholic Church on Perkins Street on The Hill in Newcastle.
She describes the exhibition, Skogen och Stranden: Nature and nurture on Sweden's west coast, as "a collection of my favourite images I've taken in Sweden since moving there in 2017.
"Skogen och Stranden" is Swedish, meaning "the forest and the shore".
"The light is of a different tone," she says. "The ocean's salt has a different flavour. The forest floor crunches differently underfoot.
"This series is a bittersweet celebration of falling in love with Sweden and the incurable homesickness that comes with living in two very special places that are worlds apart."
Ray has also curated an exhibition of photographs she took in Australia for a show in Sweden.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.