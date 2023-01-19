Newcastle Herald
Lily Ray writes: On life divided between Sweden and Australia

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated January 19 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 11:00am
One of Lily Ray's photographs from her coming exhibition on February 4 in Newcastle.

One of the ways that writer and photographer Lily Ray has made sense of her lifestyle of calling both Sweden and Australia home has been by taking photographs that capture the essence of place.

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

