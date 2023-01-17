Newcastle Herald
Superyacht owner's son bailed in alleged Newcastle drug plot

By Jack Gramenz
Updated January 17 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 2:30pm
Police recover bricks of cocaine from the Port of Newcastle last year.

The son of a superyacht owner charged over a deadly alleged drug importation has been granted bail after celebrating his 21st birthday in a NSW prisoner uniform.



