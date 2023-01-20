Masterpiece just steps from sand and surf

5 beds | 4 baths | 3 cars
Capturing incredible architectural and industrial design elegance, standout ocean views and enviable coastal benefits, this striking, oversized home is simply inspirational and immersed within a quality neighbourhood just steps from Redhead Beach.
Beyond the imposing facade, three fully self-contained levels offer a cracking opportunity for those seeking private accommodation for extended family members or guests.
A separate entrance to a one-bedroom lower-level flat with reception space presents income potential as a home business or apartment rental. Alternatively, extend the internal staircase down to create an epic three-storey masterpiece.
Grand, light-filled interiors present easy-care living, cleverly highlighting versatile architectural genius and inflections of warm coastal tones. Entertaining is as effortless as it is awe-inspiring, with abundant open-plan spaces, seamless indoor/outdoor flow and exceptional finishes.
The three premium kitchens all have stone benchtops, gas and induction cooktops, waterfall island breakfast bars and Miele appliances.
There are five oversized bedrooms, ensuites, BIRs, a WIR, balcony access, and a parents' retreat with uninterrupted ocean and beach views.
The four luxe bathrooms feature a sleek design, frameless showers and floor-to-ceiling tiling.
Features of this extraordinary property includes lift access, garden atrium with loads of natural light and drainage, laundry shute, 3.5KW solar electricity and hot water system, and an oversized double garage with mezzanine-level storage, workshop and room for the boat or van.
Outdoor adventures start here just moments from the Awabakal Nature Reserve and Fernleigh track bike and walking trails.
Embrace the freedom of starting the day with an ocean swim or surf or crunching the sand between your toes at Redhead Beach. Redhead spans 3.5 square kilometres of natural leisure playground right at your fingertips with a vibrant beachside community to match. This is remarkable coastal living!
