Luxury townhouse in coveted Wickham

3 beds | 2 baths | 1 car
This architect-designed townhouse in sought-after Wickham offers the ultimate in luxury living.
Designed by renowned EJE Architecture, this immaculate property features top-of-the-range finishes and beautiful blackbutt flooring in the open-plan living area, which opens to a covered deck.
The kitchen has BOSCH appliances and quality stone benchtops and there are two beautifully appointed bathrooms, plus a third WC.
All three bedrooms have built-in robes and the master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and a balcony.
Other features include a north-easterly aspect, single lock-up garage with auto door and storage loft, and a landscaped, fully fenced courtyard.
This beautifully built property is located in the sought-after suburb of Wickham, close to the marina and waterfront restaurants, Newcastle transport interchange, Hamilton CBD and 3.5km from Newcastle beach.
