Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Country Music Festival: Newcastle's Max Jackson and Mackenzie Lee look forward to success in 2023

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated January 17 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle's Max Jackson took home the Star Maker title last year, while Mackenzie Lee landed first place at the Golden Gig. Picture by Peter Hardin

OPPORTUNITIES to get ahead in music are up for grabs at Tamworth's country music festival, aspiring artists just have to be lucky and talented enough to snatch them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.