Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Santos has permission to explore routes from its Narrabri Gas Project to the east coast gas network

By Farid Farid
Updated January 17 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Santos has permission to explore routes from its Narrabri Gas Project to the east coast gas network. Picture by AAP

NSW Treasurer and Energy Minister Matt Kean has given oil and gas giant Santos a green light to survey land for a new pipeline but the move is being criticised for sacrificing climate change policies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.