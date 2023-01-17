Newcastle Herald
Gosford trainer Adam Duggan gets best out of rich talent at Newcastle

Updated January 17 2023 - 6:52pm, first published 5:09pm
Jockey Rachel King was all smiles aboard Adam Duggan-trained Border Control after his impressive win at Newcastle Racecourse on Tuesday. Picture by Simone De Peak

Gosford trainer Adam Duggan was looking to a city future with Brazen Beau gelding Border Control after he made it back-to-back victories since joining his stable on Tuesday at Newcastle.

