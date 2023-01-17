Gosford trainer Adam Duggan gets best out of rich talent at Newcastle

Gosford trainer Adam Duggan was looking to a city future with Brazen Beau gelding Border Control after he made it back-to-back victories since joining his stable on Tuesday at Newcastle.
The five-year-old, a $1.15 million buy at the 2019 Australian Easter Yearling Sale, failed in two Hong Kong starts in late 2021 but has won twice for Duggan in his only other two runs.
Border Control won an 1100m maiden at Gosford on December 28 and backed up in a 900m benchmark 64 handicap on Tuesday, again with Rachel King aboard.
The $4.60 chance raced at the rear of the field early and was second last approaching the 200m mark before storming down the outside to win by three-quarters of a length from $3 favourite Markwell Dreamer.
Duggan was thrilled to see the troublesome talent improve in recent weeks then produce on the track.
"He's such a nice horse and he's been a work in progress," Duggan told Sky Racing.
"But just the changes he's made physically over these last six weeks has been the thing that's probably given me a lot of hope with the horse.
"He's gone from looking like a country-provincial horse to a city horse to look at in a matter of weeks.
"He's just got to keep getting it right and I think he's got a good future.
"He got it right today, probably with that speed he didn't get a chance to overrrace, but I liked the way he actually got onto his other leg today and let down, which he hasn't done in anything he's done, so it was really good.
"She gave him a good steer, so that was the main thing too. She didn't go trying to find holes."
King said Duggan had "done a fantastic job with him because he's certainly not easy".
"He's had a few little quirks to iron out and he's probably still got a few of them as well, but he's done a great job and this horse just keeps improving," King said.
Hawkesbury trainer Brad Widdup bookended the seven-race meeting with wins from Shalaa's Moment and Showtime Lady.
Three-year-old filly Shalaa's Moment ($5) ran down odds-on favourite Soobooco to prevail by 1.2 lengths on debut in the provincial maiden plate (900m), while Showtime Lady led all the way in the 1600m benchmark 64 handicap.
Meanwhile, star Sydney jockey Tommy Berry was disqualified on Tuesday for 12 months and two weeks.
Berry faced charges relating to 'accepting a consideration' from a high-profile punter and for having a phone in the jockeys' room. Berry has reportedly appealed.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
