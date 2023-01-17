Teenage quick back to liven up Wests attack in Summer Bash season-opener

TEENAGE tearaway Jeremy Nunan will return to bolster Wests' new-ball attack in tonight's Summer Bash season-opener against Merewether at Harker Oval.
The 19-year-old right-armer, one of the most promising young quicks to emerge from district ranks in recent years, joined Sydney club Blacktown this season and has been taking the new ball in their first-grade side.
Summer Bash rules entitle teams to field "marquee" players from outside the Newcastle competition, and Nunan was an obvious choice for Wests, given that he in still closely affiliated with them.
"I've still been training with Wests, because I'm still working in Newcastle, so the boys just mentioned the Summer Bash was coming up and I said I'd be keen to play," the apprentice builder from Dungog told the Newcastle Herald.
Nunan travels to Sydney on Friday nights before games and said he was relishing the challenge of playing at a higher level.
"It's been a good experience," he said.
"A lot more serious than playing in Newcastle, but it's been great. It's been a pretty big step up, but I'm really enjoying it."
It took only one pre-season trial for Nunan, who broke into the Newcastle representative team last season, to convince Blacktown selectors to start him in their top team.
He rewarded their faith with a six-wicket haul against Gordon before Christmas.
By all accounts, he has added a yard of pace since last season.
"I'd like to think so, but I'm not really sure," he said. "I haven't been clocked or anything this year, so it's hard to say. But they've been coming out OK."
Tonight's game could be a case of the master versus the apprentice if veteran Michael Hogan lines up for Merewether.
Hogan, back Down Under in between stints in the English county championship, played for the Lions in their loss to competition leaders Wallsend on Saturday.
"He's obviously a good cricketer," Nunan said. "He plays county cricket, so he's obviously got a lot of experience and it will be good to see how he goes about his game, and how I go against him."
In the other Summer Bash games tonight, Waratah-Mayfield host Newcastle City and Hamilton-Wickham are at home against Wallsend.
Meanwhile, Belmont will take on Newcastle City in the final of the Gilmour Cup (over-35s) at Cahill Oval.
