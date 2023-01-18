Brad Aldous doesn't feel any need to "reinvent the wheel".
However, the newly appointed skipper does face the challenge of trying to keep Wests on course.
The Rosellas have been one of Newcastle District Cricket Association's best performers in recent times - claiming two major premierships (2017-18, 2020-21), multiple Tom Locker Cup titles and last season's club championship.
"You're not reinventing the wheel," Aldous told the Newcastle Herald this week.
"But that's probably going to be the biggest challenge. We've got a team that already works and obviously I'll put my own spin on things a little bit, but trying to keep the crux of what's made us successful the last few years."
King stepped down recently because of increasing family commitments but continues to play while Aldous now enters uncharted waters with full-time leadership responsibilities
The pair were born on the same April day in 1992 and grew up playing cricket together in Port Macquarie, relocating to Harker Oval around a decade ago.
"I've done it [captain] over the years when James has been away, bits and bobs, but I've never done a full season," Aldous said.
"I've never really had to deal with the selection politics and all the stuff that comes with it ... but the on-field stuff is pretty easy because our team has been together for so long and everyone knows what they're doing.
"James will still be there. We've played cricket together since we could just about walk, so we know how it works."
The former Newcastle representative, who helped clinch three of the last four NSW Country Championship finals, also takes the new ball for Wests.
Balancing his own overs, bowling rotations and field placements presents another layer to the role.
"That will be its own sort of challenge [bowling captain]," he said.
"Knowing when to bowl and maybe the more difficult part is potentially bowling yourself less as skipper because you don't want to feel like you're hogging it.
"Just knowing when you think you can make a difference and if it doesn't work, it doesn't work. But if I want to bowl and James and Joe [Price] both say no, that's okay. Just having them there makes life easier for me."
Wests (43) beat Waratah-Mayfield by 54 runs to stay in third spot on the ladder, nine points clear of City (34) and still within striking distance of both Stockton (46) and upcoming opponents Wallsend (50).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
