Bush Breakers earn top spot ahead of finals at Australian Country Championships

THE Bush Breakers have put themselves in the best possible position to push for an Australian Country Championships title in Canberra following a strong display throughout the group stage.
NSW Country finished on top of the women's standings, securing a 5-1 record across six T20 matches after a rain-affected win over Western Australia in Wednesday's last round.
The Bush Breakers (10 points) now likely meet Queensland (6), the only side to beat them at this tournament, in Thursday's semi with a spot in Friday's final up for grabs.
Victoria (8) and South Australia (7) were second and third respectively.
"Happy with how we have gone," NSW Country coach Tommy Anderson said.
"A loss to Queensland in the rounds but they played their very best and we didn't, got beaten with two balls to go. So we feel confident."
Most recently the Bush Breakers (5-84) defeated WA (6-40) by 44 runs at Phillip Oval, ultimately determined by DLS because of wet weather.
NSW Country originally made 5-140, with Joanne Kelly (67 not out) top scoring, before having their opponents 6-17, featuring a collapse of 5-2.
Newcastle's representatives include Kirsten Smith, Ally McGrath, Emma-Jayne Howe, Jaclyn Vickery and Abbey Taylor.
In the men's draw, the Bush Blues lost a thriller at Kippax Fields on Wednesday. NSW Country (9-174) was chased down by WA (8-177) with two balls remaining in a 45-over game.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.