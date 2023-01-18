Sydney's leading run scorer bolsters Magpies for T20 Summer Bash title defence

MAGPIES captain Daniel Arms has eyes on back-to-back T20 Summer Bash titles, having only strengthened his squad for 2022-23.
Arms again has marquee players from Sydney club Gordon at his disposable, but this time around it includes one of NSW Premier Cricket's leading run scorers.
Across all three formats in the state capital at the Christmas break, Axel Cahlin topped the batting charts with 663 at an average of 47.4.
"He's scored a couple of tons this season and he's been smashing the T20 stuff. It's big for us," Arms said.
Cahlin joins Gordon teammate Matt Wright, who has taken 19 wickets in Sydney during the same period and returns for Charlestown after tasting success last season.
On top of that, former NSW Country representative Jed Dickson has made himself available for the white-ball competition while Michael Richardson recently came back from injury.
The Magpies are due top open their campaign against the Kookaburras (Toronto) at Kahibah Oval on Sunday (10am) with Arms expecting a cameo from club junior and former opening bowler Rory Maddison.
T20 Summer Bash games are also set for Pasterfield Sports Complex, Passmore Oval, Lorn Park (Maitland) and King Park (Raymond Terrace) on Sunday.
* LOCAL match-ups likely in NSW Premier Cricket's T20 Cup final at Drummoyne Oval on Sunday - Beau McClintock, Will Fort (Sydney) v Dylan Hunter (Sydney Uni).
* HUNTER product Andrew Kealy (2-19), alongside former Test captain Tim Paine, helped University claim Tasmania's T20 title at Blundstone Arena on Tuesday night.
IN THE NEWS:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
