WHO can forget Sean Connery in his cunningly camouflaged bright red wetsuit using a motorised underwater scooter in 1965's Thunderball? Not the manufacturers, it seems, as dive propulsion vehicles have remained a hot seller with boat owners ever since.
Of course, electric motoring is ideal for a multitude of roles and we're seeing similar trends on land, with electrified bikes, scooters, skateboards and hoverboards all inhabiting our footpaths. Until recently, though, there has been only a couple of major scooter players.
SeaDoo Seascooters were arguably the best known, until Yamaha secured a licensing agreement with the same OEM (original equipment manufacturer) in 2017. There's now about 10 models in that range, and about 10 other competitor brands.
Underwater Australasia, a diving retailer from Byron Bay, represents multiple models ranging in price from several hundred to many thousands. There are several configurations - aft-rotor, dual motor with a buoyancy wing, a single jet tube with handlebars, and the Seabob-style performance sled.
Sublue developed the first dual-motor sea scooter, called the WhiteShark MixPro, which retails for under $1000. The Seabob Cayago F5 SR, meanwhile, is nudging $28,000. What's more, people often buy two at a time.
Tim Hochgrebe from Underwater Australia recommends the classic Yamaha 500Li units ($2700) for boaties as, maintenance-wise, they generally just need a good hose-down after use.
Some of the classic Seascooter machines still run sealed 12-volt lead-acid batteries with 12aH. Lithium-ion batteries are more common though, especially now they're often airline-compliant as carry-on items.
German-built Seabobs are luxury toys that provide an acrobatic thrill ride; great if you want to know how a dolphin feels - you can breach out of the water, do underwater spirals, and hold on tight as they accelerate to upwards of 25kmh. Weighing 34kg, a hydraulic swim platform or davit are ideally needed for launching and retrieval.
If storage space is at a premium, the Scubajet PRO looks ruggedly built, with an aluminium housing and dual-hand controller. Smaller and lighter still is the Waydoo Subnado that measures 38cm x 6cm and weighs just 1.4kg. That's so small, you can strap the device to your forearm ... or one to each arm.
It's a clear sign that boating habits are subtly shifting over time, with folk no longer content to simply toss a prawn over the side, preferring to venture further afield.
Paddlecraft such as canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs) have accordingly grown in popularity and these, too, can now run electric motors ... no longer is it an issue to be up the creek without a paddle.
China-based ePropulsion has the Vaquita unit that fits into fin boxes or a universal mounting adapter. A battery straps to the deck and provides 70 minutes of run time at full speed, five hours at half speed.
The aforementioned Scubajet PRO has an Overwater Kit that enables the motor to be adapted for paddleboarding or canoeing. Ditto the Subnado, and the WhiteShark Tini from Sublue that also has a dual-engine adapter.
ThrustMe's Cruiser motor, sold by Ecoboats in Australia, weighs only 3.3kg, produces 16kg of thrust, and comes with a universal mounting harness to fit most SUPs and medium-sized kayaks.
For more serious fishing kayakers, the Torqeedo Ultralight 1103 AC motor provides the equivalent of 3hp and features like in-built GPS for real-time speed, range and run-time display. The 1.1kW motor delivers a top speed of 12 km/h and a range of up to 50km.
If you want something fun and surprisingly practical, there's the Pelican Monaco DLX Angler Pedal Boat from Canada that works like the old paddleboats of your childhood.
Priced at $2295, it accommodates up to 350kg - around four adults - as a stable fishing platform.
Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club has been paired with the Spanish Sail GP team in an "adopt a club" program when Sail GP hits Sydney on 18-19 February.
The partnership will be formalised by flying the NCYC burgee flag on the Spanish boat. In return, the club will support the foreign team where needed, cheer them on and promote careers and racing opportunities for the Sail GP program.
The initiative will grant a small selection of youth and members from NCYC an opportunity to take a Tech Tour around the Sail GP base in Sydney as well as access to the team.
Driven by Jordi Xammar, a rising star of Spanish sailing, the Spanish team is the youngest to compete in SailGP's cutting-edge sail racing championship. They're currently sitting 8th among the nine teams, having been docked two points for an infringement at Plymouth.
The event will showcase the best Sydney Harbour has to offer, with close, heart-stopping racing and an extensive range of free and ticketed spectator experiences both on and off-water - all in front of a spectacular backdrop.
National pride will be on the line as Australia's team race against the sport's best athletes from eight other nations - Switzerland, Canada, Denmark, France, Great Britain, New Zealand, Spain and the United States.
It's a homecoming for Gosford's Tom Slingsby and Lake Macquarie's Nathan Outteridge, Kyle Langford and Iain Jensen, among others.
IN THE NEWS:
