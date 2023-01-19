Newcastle Herald
Boating | Taking a deep dive into the fast world of underwater propulsion vehicles

By Mar Rothfield
January 20 2023 - 10:00am
The high-performance Seabob is the Rolls Royce of underwater sleds.

WHO can forget Sean Connery in his cunningly camouflaged bright red wetsuit using a motorised underwater scooter in 1965's Thunderball? Not the manufacturers, it seems, as dive propulsion vehicles have remained a hot seller with boat owners ever since.

