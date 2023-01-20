Another win for Kimberley Kowalski

One day Kimberley Kowalski would love to have a greyhound with a chance of winning the Million Dollar Chase, and although she only had her first starter as a trainer a month ago, it would be her second shot at winning $1 million at Wentworth Park.
Kimberley and partner Mitchell Edmunds came to Sydney from Cessnock in May 2022 to be trackside among the big crowd for the MDC. That night GRNSW had a promotion of the World's Richest Lucky Door Prize. Kimberley's name was drawn and she then had to select one of 100 envelopes. In one envelope was a $1 million prize, while the other 99 each held a $10,000 prize.
"It was unbelievable that night. I was only thinking about it yesterday and I thought I can't explain how crazy that was. To have a chance of winning $1 million... to be picked out, out of all the people who were there," Kimberley said.
She selected envelope number 4, but the $1 million was in number 42. Still, $10,000 was won and when asked what she would spend it on, Kimberley said "I might buy a greyhound."
She did exactly that, but also having now been bitten by the bug, she decided to take out her trainer's licence. She now has four dogs in her kennel, and at The Gardens on January 7, Bockey became her first winner as a trainer.
"It was very exciting and I still can't believe it. What a great feeling and hopefully there are many more wins to come, and of course, it is a dream to one day have a runner in the Million Dollar Chase," she said.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
