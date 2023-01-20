Another win for Kimberley Kowalski

Kimberley and partner Mitchell Edmunds came to Sydney from Cessnock in May 2022 to be trackside among the big crowd for the MDC. That night GRNSW had a promotion of the World's Richest Lucky Door Prize. Kimberley's name was drawn and she then had to select one of 100 envelopes. In one envelope was a $1 million prize, while the other 99 each held a $10,000 prize.