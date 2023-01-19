Newcastle Herald
TOPICS: Australian Reptile Park gets creative to keep creatures cool as temperature tipped to enter 30s

By Topics
January 19 2023 - 11:30am
One reptile park resident cools off amid rising temperatures. Picture by Australian Reptile Park

HOW do reptiles beat the heat? Some time under a cool sprinkler. Or maybe a refreshing 'bloodsicle' - blood ice blocks - for the carnivores.

