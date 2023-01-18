For a director only two weeks out from opening night, Newcastle actor, teacher and theatre maker Janie Gibson seems anything but anxious. Perhaps you could attribute her composure to the quantity of her stage experience, or the depth of her insight into William Shakespeare, a playwright whose work Gibson has travelled across the globe to study and immerse herself in.
Or maybe she is just enjoying herself. Like any artist who courageously sets themselves adrift, from the shores of safety into the maelstroms of creative uncertainty, Gibson is navigating the course between fear and excitement. It's been a ride as wild as it's been meaningful. It's also been a whole lot of fun.
"I think most artists or people who are crazy enough to work on any art do it for a kind of higher purpose. It's out of a desire for human connection, or for those things that are really special that we often have to fight for so that they can happen," Gibson says.
The reason I chose this particular play was that after two years of lockdowns, I was craving a kind of theatre that was just really fun to stage and perform.- Director Janie Gibson
When Whale Chorus Theatre, a company that Gibson founded in 2022, presents Shakespeare Under the Stars in Pacific Park next weekend, her innate desire for that connection and for adventure will be celebrated for all to enjoy. Staging a full-length Shakespearean play is always an enormous challenge for any director. Gibson's answer to that challenge, as crazy as it is inspired, has been to do away with the stage and set altogether.
In a way that embodies Gibson's own artistic philosophies, A Midsummer Night's Dream is a tale that gives in to the trivial and the silly. Even within the ensemble of Shakespeare's most celebrated comedies, it has always hummed its own peculiar tune. It's where sprites and fairies win us over, poking fun at our own devotions by revelling, cleverly and frivolously, in their own kind of enchanting playfulness.
"In the old English pagan world the fairies were the spirits of nature," Gibson says. "The human characters in the play, from the city of Athens, enter into this world and are completely turned upside down. But their pain, this sort of anguish that they feel about love, becomes funny for the audience. They get all those tricks played on them and we just get to laugh at their misfortunes."
In another parallel between fact and fantasy, between the themes of this production and the realities that preceded it, it was largely because of her own misfortune that Gibson returned here to first establish Whale Chorus Theatre.
Living and performing in Victoria before the pandemic, she visited Newcastle to see family before suddenly finding herself locked out of Melbourne entirely. Fortunately for the theatre lovers of Newcastle, Gibson then decided to stay here permanently. After the lengthy artistic hiatus that followed, when live performance was put on an indefinite pause, Gibson was invigorated by the chance to re-acquaint her talents with the stage.
"The reason I chose this particular play was that after two years of lockdowns, I was craving a kind of theatre that was just really fun to stage and perform. I wanted to share a story that was about magic, the madness of love and the connection between those things and the natural world," Gibson says.
"I've been wanting to do Shakespeare Under the Stars for a while now. Then one day I was walking past that massive, iconic fig tree in Pacific Park. I immediately thought that I had to stage Midsummer right there," she remembers.
But for all of her singular inspirations, for her own determination to enrich the Newcastle theatre scene with her own talents and insights, Gibson is the first to recognise how important the scene itself has been in supporting her.
Alongside the assistance provided by the City of Newcastle and their Special Business Rate Scheme, Gibson insists that Midsummer would not have been possible without the talents that have gathered around her.
"After I initiated this idea, it then went on to provide a space for all of these other artists to get involved. It's been a whole village of people coming together. I think that's been the best thing about it," she says.
"We have assembled such a beautiful collection of local people. We've all been working so well together. It's been a wonderful experience for all of us."
