Things to do in Newcastle: A Midsummer Night's Dream to play at Pacific Park

By Michael Byrne
Updated January 19 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 8:30am
Janie Gibson in Pacific Park where Midsummer Night's Dream will show on January 28 and 29. Picture by Simone De Peak

For a director only two weeks out from opening night, Newcastle actor, teacher and theatre maker Janie Gibson seems anything but anxious. Perhaps you could attribute her composure to the quantity of her stage experience, or the depth of her insight into William Shakespeare, a playwright whose work Gibson has travelled across the globe to study and immerse herself in.

