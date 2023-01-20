Suites selling fast

7 Poynton Place, Thornton
The new commercial business precinct at 7 Poynton Place in Thornton, developed by Avalon Rural Holdings, is proving popular, according to marketing agent Alan Tonks of Movable.
"It is moving fast - only two commercial suites remain out of a total development of 11 and demand has been strong from tenants and owner occupiers," Alan said.
Users include allied medical services, a café, a new Genesis gym and technology companies.
The popularity of the precinct can be put down to factors including ample user-dedicated, on-site parking, a great location close to Beresfield Industrial Park and Stockland Greenhills, plus a short commute for staff who live in nearby expanding residential communities like Thornton North and Chisholm.
The contemporary architect-designed, air-conditioned and carpeted space has a strong emphasis on natural light, easy ground-floor access and good signage opportunities.
Two suites of 460sqm and 537sqm are immediately available from $1.84 million + GST, or for lease. Contact Alan to inspect or for further details.
