Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Festival dates: Groovin The Moo locks in dates for 2023

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated January 19 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Middle Kids, shown at Maitland's GTM, were a headliner at Groovin the Moo in 2022. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The wildly successful regional music festival series Groovin the Moo has locked in its 2023 calendar, although no artists have been announced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.