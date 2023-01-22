But the site has another claim to fame. Inside is a well, believed sunk in 1818, which is claimed to have provided the original water supply to Morpeth. Dug through solid rock and fed by a natural spring, the well was 79ft deep. The furniture factory used horses on treadmills to run its machinery until the 1840s, when it converted to steam operation. The boilers drew water from the well, which was then filled with sand during the 1970s, but re-excavated when the building was renovated in 1988.