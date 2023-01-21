Ekah Studio undertook an intensive concept and design process with the clients. Through this, the client identified they'd like to give the house a more relaxed holiday look and feel, to make it more visually complementary to its coastal environment, to better capture ocean views and breezes from the upper level (the closed old roof didn't allow for this), enhance its indoor/outdoor flow (particularly around the pool which felt disconnected from the house), and to create a retreat for their three children.