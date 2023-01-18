Newcastle Herald
Hunter councils are eligible to apply for funding to repair flood-damaged community assets

By Matthew Kelly
Updated January 18 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 1:39pm
$70 million to repair flood-damaged community assets

An extra $70million is now available to help repair community infrastructure damaged by the floods in February and June last year.

