Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Australia Day under a cloud in a year when a referendum vote could make way for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament

By Editorial
January 19 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In a new century, the meaning of Australia Day is not as clear-cut as it once seemed.

A LOT has changed in Australia since 1996, when the prime minister of the day, the Liberal Party's John Howard, decried what he called a "black arm-band view of history" - criticising a belief that "most Australian history since 1788 has been little more than a disgraceful story of imperialism, racism, sexism and other forms of discrimination".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.