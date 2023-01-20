Harbourside luxury

304/335 Wharf Road, Newcastle
A very rare find and a showpiece of lifestyle excellence, this spectacular apartment certainly sets the scene for the ultimate in harbourside living.
Flaunting house-like proportions inside and a massive entertainer's terrace, it is custom crafted for the executive lifestyle in the heart of the action.
A statement in style and quality with designer touches throughout its three bedroom/two bathroom layout with features such as a gas-flame fireplace, ducted AC and a built-in bar, it provides every inclusion you could want or need.
Spacious open-plan living and dining opens to an enormous wraparound terrace facing east and north, with alfresco dining undercover. The gourmet gas kitchen is full-size and fully equipped.
The bedrooms all open out to the terrace and there is a study area with desk.
Features of this beautiful apartment include high-gloss floor tiles, romantic window sheers and a crisp colour palette.
There is private access to Wharf Road and an underground car park - simply exit the building to find wine bars, restaurants and cafes at your doorstep.
