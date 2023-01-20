When it comes to expressing confidence about an upcoming vintage, Hunter wine people are a gun-shy lot these days.
And can you blame them?
Since the impressive 2019 vintage - the fourth top vintage in succession (2017 and 2018 would hit 'stunning' status) -- the weather Gods have gone out of their way to claim their pound of flesh, and in some fiendishly creative ways.
They've thrown up drought, bushfires, smoke taint, severe hail and flooding - all within three years.
Add in a COVID-led casual worker shortfall, which meant pickers were harder to come by than a Donald Trump apology, and it only added to the challenges. Not to mention those times when waterlogged ground made harvesting impossible, even when the fruit on the vine was ripe and ready.
Look, it's not a bad vintage by any means. And after the last two vintages where you needed flippers to get about, it's a nice change. Right now I'd say the absolute bottom rating it would get would be a seven out of 10.- Bruce Tyrrell
It's been tough and unpredictable, in equal measure. Which brings us to the looming 2023 vintage where, all things being equal, picking should start in earnest by the end of the month, or early February.
What can we expect?
Let's talk to three experts from slightly different fields - winemaker Bruce Tyrrell, viticulturist Liz Riley, and Meerea Park general manager Garth Eather - all highly credentialled, to get their thoughts.
All are optimistic about the quality of vintage 2023, but wary about making any bold predictions as the rain at the end of last year has put the vintage back a week or two. In other words, time for the weather to turn demon once more.
Few people are more intrinsically linked to Hunter wine than fourth generation winemaker Bruce Tyrrell whose family operation includes vineyards all across the lower Hunter.
"Look, it's not a bad vintage by any means," Tyrrell says. "And after the last two vintages where you needed flippers to get about, it's a nice change. Right now I'd say the absolute bottom rating it would get would be a seven out of 10.
"I think if you were to average out the last 50 vintages in the Hunter, this would sit right in the middle.
"Because of the wet end to last year and the late start to summer, I'd say it's probably two weeks behind what we normally get. I noticed some of our semillon grapes the other day were definitely behind where they would normally be at this time.
"What we need now is warm days through to harvest, with maybe an afternoon shower or two just to freshen things up. The ground can dry out very quickly with the afternoon sun and westerly winds. If we get that we'll be good."
Ironically hail tore through some of Tyrrell's top red vines just the other day.
"It was our turn to be hit unfortunately. We probably lost 10 to 15 per cent of our red crop," he says. "But the vines needed that rain as they were starting to get a bit stressed, so it wasn't all bad.
"I remember talking to my father years ago about hail damage insurance and we decided the best insurance was to make sure your vineyards are spread apart because hail only seems to hit in narrow bands.
"Our Belford vineyard is 32 kilometres from our Pokolbin Old Hillside vineyard ... that's our insurance."
Liz Riley, wife of Scarborough winemaker Jerome Scarborough, is nationally one of the most respected people in her profession, and The Wine Magazine's 2022 Viticulturist of the Year. Her work takes in vineyards and clients from all over NSW - from Tumbarumba and Murrumbateman in the south, out through Mudgee and Orange in the west, to the Hunter and virtually all, wine-growing places in between.
In broad terms, she is slightly more optimistic about the '23 vintage than Tyrrell, but readily admits to being "a glass half full person".
"I've seen some parcels of semillon and chardonnay and they're ripening beautifully ... verdelho too," she says. "In general I'm really happy with the whites. Given good conditions from now until picking and I'd say there are some real gems out there."
And the famed Hunter shiraz?
'It's still a touch early to call," she says. "They're traditionally a couple of weeks behind the whites, so there is still time for things to change.
"A quick look at the weather over the next couple of weeks and the forecast is for lower than average maximums. That would be perfect, some gentle stress-free ripening. An afternoon shower, nothing heavy, say 10 to 20 mils, would be ideal.
"If we can get that then you're going to have a good vintage all round."
No sitting on the fence ... a score please.
"Well, we know from recent years how things can change, but given any sort of decent weather in the interim and it's a seven-and-a half to eight vintage."
Eather, whose brother Rhys is winemaker at Meerea Park, sees this vintage as a repeat of the 2011 vintage.
"Back then the end of 2010 was wet, then it dried out over November and December and produced a really good 2011 vintage," he says. "We're on track for a repeat of that. I hope so because it was a terrific vintage for us - we were named Halliday's Semillon of the Year in 2011.
"For me, the whites in particular are looking really tidy. From what I've seen I'd say chardonnay might be the star, although the semillon is impressive too.
"And for the reds, there's still time for things to change. They're a little more uneven in the ripening than the whites, but with decent weather in the run-in they'll be pretty smart too.
"If I had to score it I'd say seven-and-a-half, maybe eight if the weather looks after us."
Last word to Tyrrell.
"The good thing this year is that there are pickers aplenty out there again, which certainly hasn't been the case recently," he says.
"The backpackers are back and so are the grey nomads and it's great to see.
"These young travellers and the older demographic ... they work together seem to really enjoy each other's company. It's a special time, harvest."
