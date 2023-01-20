Liz Riley, wife of Scarborough winemaker Jerome Scarborough, is nationally one of the most respected people in her profession, and The Wine Magazine's 2022 Viticulturist of the Year. Her work takes in vineyards and clients from all over NSW - from Tumbarumba and Murrumbateman in the south, out through Mudgee and Orange in the west, to the Hunter and virtually all, wine-growing places in between.