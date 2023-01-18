UPDATE: Passengers and crew on board Qantas flight QF144 from Auckland to Sydney have landed safely after a mayday alert was issued.
It is understood the aircraft suffered mechanical issues, with paramedics and firefighters on standby on the ground at Sydney Airport.
EARLIER REPORT
Emergency services are responding after a Qantas flight travelling from Auckland to Sydney issued a mayday alert.
The call was issued after the flight suffered mechanical issues, AAP understands. It was due to land at Sydney Airport about 3pm.
NSW Ambulance confirmed its paramedics are responding to a mayday alert issued by QF144 from Auckland, due to land at Sydney Airport.
FlightRadar indicated the flight, travelling from Auckland to Sydney, is currently over the Pacific Ocean.
A mayday call is issued when a flight is in grave and imminent danger and needs immediate assistance, according to Airservices Australia.
Once the call is issued controllers alert aviation rescue, firefighting and emergency services with details on how to respond. They also provide assistance to pilots.
