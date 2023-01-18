Newcastle Herald
Updated

Qantas flight issues mayday alert: Auckland to Sydney flight lands safely

By Phoebe Loomes
Updated January 18 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 3:00pm
A Qantas flight from Auckland to Sydney has issued a mayday alert. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

UPDATE: Passengers and crew on board Qantas flight QF144 from Auckland to Sydney have landed safely after a mayday alert was issued.

