Newcastle's three newest Citizens of the Year may represent different interests and industries, but a shared passion for their community bonds them together.
A new citizen, young citizen and community group were awarded Wednesday at the city's digital library, with recipients speaking proudly about their community and how those around them contribute to their goals.
Young citizen Dominic May was awarded for his contribution to tourism. The 28-year-old founded adventure tourism company CoastXP five years ago, more than five years after he "fell in love with Newcastle" when he moved here to study.
"The community here, the lifestyle and of course the amazing coastline we know and admire," he said.
"One of the most rewarding aspects about my role is being able to share with our guests a perspective or an adventure that they're often seeing for the very first time.
"For some, they've enjoyed just getting outside their comfort zone. And for others, they've expressed that it's the greatest experience of their life."
Mr May's business led him to another unforgettable experience - saving a crew on a sinking vessel about 10 kilometres offshore in July. A distress call came over the radio and Mr May, with a group of whale watchers on board, raced to the vessel which was taking on water and saved three people and a dog.
"It's a scenario that my guests and I won't be forgetting in a hurry," he said.
"I'm grateful that was a positive outcome, because it could have been a very different one if circumstances were different.
The past five years have have brought other obstacles in the outdoor tourism sector - bushfires, COVID and three consecutive La Nina's have all been challenging, but Mr May said the community support hadn't wavered.
"We've certainly had some some really tough years in tourism... but I'm forever grateful for the local community in Newcastle," he said.
"From the get-go starting my business we have had local support from people that around the region have friends or family visiting, or even just themselves wanting to get out and experience our backyard.
"I'll be very grateful for those people, because without the local community, we wouldn't have made it through those those difficult years."
The Stockton Community Group has also relied on support from the suburb's people for the past 11 years.
The collective was awarded Newcastle Community Group of the Year for its advocacy on coastal erosion in Stockton.
The group formed 11 years ago and has now grown to 165 members and four working parties which are suburban improvement; Crown Lands; air quality and EPA and the beach group.
The past year has involved a red line rally, where 1500 people lined Stockton Breakwall in red shirts carrying banners that stated the steps to achieve mass sand nourishment and a mass letter writing campaign calling for action on erosion.
Co-president Melanie Taggart said it had been a challenge keeping momentum going and the community united in one voice. The fight also rages on with local and state governments at loggerheads over the issue, meaning another rally will be held this year.
But she said winning the award provided a great chance to reflect.
"Sometimes you forget what you actually have achieved," Ms Taggart said. "So it was really good for (co-president) Alison and I to get together and to think what we have achieved and then also what are we going to do this year."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
