Government and opposition clash over teacher vacancies

THE state government and opposition have clashed over data revealing the number of teacher vacancies.
Labor leader Chris Minns and shadow minister for education Prue Car said they had obtained internal government documents that showed the number of teacher vacancies had risen from below 1000 in 2011 to 3253 by November 2022.
"Teachers in NSW are forced to leave in droves because they are overworked, underpaid, buried in administrative paperwork and working on temporary contracts when they should be focused on improving student outcomes in the classroom," Mr Minns said.
"This is a clear result of 12 years of Liberal-National Government in NSW.
"We have seen Victoria and Queensland recruit more teachers than NSW over the last decade due to the mismanagement of the Liberals and Nationals."
The government's permanent teacher vacancy dashboard showed there were 328 vacancies in the regional north network, which was equal to 10 per cent of all the vacancies in the state.
This network includes the Callaghan, Cessnock, Glenrock, Lake Macquarie East, Lake Macquarie North, Lake Macquarie West, Newcastle and Port Stephens areas.
Data also showed there were 274 vacancies in the regional north and west network, which was equal to eight per cent of all vacancies in the state.
This network includes the Hunter, Maitland and Upper Hunter areas.
The teacher dashboard showed the teacher turnover rate had increased from 2.7 per cent in 2011 to four per cent in 2022.
Ms Car said providing enough teachers for rural and regional schools was "challenging enough, yet the state government's own scheme to try and fix this has only recruited seven teachers".
"After 12 years in government, the NSW Liberals and Nationals do not have the ability, ideas or willingness to fix the teacher shortages and worsening education outcomes in NSW."
Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said Mr Minns and Labor were "deliberately misleading parents through the media".
"The Opposition knows that this data is old and that many of these vacancies have been filled over the summer holidays, which is when the bulk of school recruitment happens," she said.
"Since November 2022, we have filled more than 2100 vacancies and the rate of vacancies overall has remained stable.
"Labor also conveniently forget to mention the fact that we have almost 10,000 more teachers in the system compared to 10 years ago.
"While the NSW Liberal and Nationals government is getting on with recruiting, training and rewarding our best teachers - filling around 8000 new permanent roles in the last year alone - NSW Labor are yet to explain how they would recruit a single new teacher into our public schools."
Ms Mitchell said schools in the two networks employed 15,500 full-time equivalent (FTE) teachers.
"That's 2500 FTE more than their student enrolment-based entitlement of around 12,900 FTE teachers," she said.
A Department of Education spokesperson said schools undertook recruitment at the end of the school year, which is why vacancy numbers could look high.
"We are actively recruiting all vacant teacher positions. It's the time of year when most teachers take on new roles or move to a new position at a different school."
The workforce has increased by 15 per cent over the past decade, while student enrolment has grown by 7.6 per cent.
Of the November 2022 vacancies, 50 per cent were actively undergoing recruitment, 30 per cent were newly declared and almost 20 per cent had completed recruitment.
A total of 65 per cent of the vacancies were for classroom teachers and almost 35 per cent were for non-principal executives including new assistant principal, curriculum and instruction roles.
The government said modelling indicated a teacher supply surplus was forecast to at least 2027. However, there are constraints in particular subjects and geographic areas. It has introduced the Teacher Supply Strategy to address areas of need.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting.
