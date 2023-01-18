Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Watch

NSW intercity Mariyung fleet in testing ahead of Newcastle, Sydney and Central Coast rollout

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated January 19 2023 - 7:37am, first published 7:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE intercity trains at the epicentre of a stoush between the state government and rail union that ground the NSW network to a halt have entered testing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.