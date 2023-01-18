THE intercity trains at the epicentre of a stoush between the state government and rail union that ground the NSW network to a halt have entered testing.
The government confirmed the Mariyung fleet of trains have begun testing on tracks in Sydney ahead of their full introduction on services between Sydney and Newcastle, as well as the Blue Mountains and south coast.
The testing is underway between Central and Springwood to examine mechanical and electrical systems, with Hunter trial runs expected to follow.
The tests will be completed ahead of work to modify the trains in line with a signed agreement between the government and union from last November.
Minister for Transport David Elliott described it as a milestone, saying boarding the new trains was "like stepping from the 1970s into the present day".
"The first new intercity train to be introduced to the fleet in more than 50 years will soon become a reality for thousands of commuters once the rigorous testing regime has been completed," Mr Elliott said.
"Following several months of protected industrial action and inconvenience to commuters in this state, I am very pleased to see testing of these state-of-the-art trains is underway after we reached agreement with the unions to make modifications to the New Intercity Fleet.
"Trains will run between Eveleigh, Central and Springwood this week before testing routes between Eveleigh and Newcastle and Eveleigh and Hornsby in coming weeks."
NSW TrainLink chief operating officer Dale Merrick said Transport for NSW was working with the manufacturer and union.
"We will undertake the agreed modifications as quickly as possible before the independent rail safety regulator assess the Mariyung fleet for re-accreditation," he said.
"Safety of our customers and people is the top priority and we will continue to work with the RTBU, and Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator, to implement an operating model that will allow trains to enter into service in 2023."
The new trains boast USB ports and power points, two-by-two seating in more spacious cabins and greater flexibility for travellers with prams, wheelchairs and bikes.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
