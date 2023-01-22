Public transport needs to skip scenic routes

NEIL Myers (Short Takes, 18/1), don't be in a hurry to use public transport in Newcastle, unless you have time for a scenic tour. Keolis Downer has a route (24) from the Calvary Mater hospital at Waratah to Marketown. Simple enough, and it should take around 15 to 20 minutes?
No. It goes via Waratah Village, then backwards to Waratah railway station, then to Mayfield shops and through Mayfield's back streets to Industrial Drive, to Carrington, Wickham and finally to Marketown. This journey took 40 minutes and even the bus driver agreed it was ridiculous. Move over Scenic Tours, it seems Newcastle's public transport has you covered.
ANOTHER one of former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian's stuff-ups from the past: where once I could purchase a pensioner concession ticket and travel for the day, since the Opal card came in I have not got a clue as to how it works and so miss the flexibility of the old ticket.
A while back I had to go into hospital and upon discharge realised that not having an Opal card rendered me stranded. I had to phone someone to come and collect me, even though there was loads of public transport available. Now I know that all I had to do was board the bus and just not pay.
How I miss the old days when one could just pay as you went on transport without having to source an Opal card from wherever one gets them. Plus, being a pensioner, am I charged every time I use the card for that day? If so, it would make the concession redundant. I am one confused and restricted traveller. Bring back the ticket, I say.
RUSSIA'S invasion of Ukraine is wrong, Ukraine's attitude towards Russia is wrong, the west fuelling this war is wrong and what's worst of all is vilifying Russian tennis players by not only banning supporters from showing their flag, but blanking out their flag beside their names.
These people have nothing to do with the decisions made by their government and should not be used as pawns by a sporting organisation to send a one-sided message. Have tennis organisations given any thought to the feelings of these players and supporters? I think not.
AT the close of 2022, Lifeblood issued a call for Australians to roll up their sleeves and donate blood and plasma for patients who needed it during the festive season.
The ongoing pandemic, catastrophic weather events, and the reintroduction of restriction-free travel had seen Australia's blood stocks more volatile than in previous years, and we needed your help.
Your response was extraordinary.
60,000 of you from cities, regions, and towns across Australia, answered our call and gave up an hour of your time to give the gift of life to someone you will never know.
You smashed records: The largest number of donations in over a decade in a single day. And you became part of a very special group, the biggest number of donors we've had in Australia in nine years. 528,000 of you rolled up your sleeves in 2022. We look forward to seeing you in our centres again this year to help us meet the ever-increasing need for blood and plasma.
I want to say a heartfelt thank you to every single blood donor across Australia. Not just from me and the team at Newcastle Blood Donor Centre, but on behalf of every patient who has received your very precious gift of life. To those who are embarking on their donation journey for the first time this year, welcome to this very special community of lifesavers. You are the lifeblood of Australia.
HEARING of an electric power company billing clients for electricity not provided comes as no surprise to me. Last year I questioned my power company about why my power bill was excessive, and why my solar rebate had been dropped off the bill.
The voice on the other end of the phone said the averaging process for billing purposes being used was fair and reasonable as it was more efficient, and it was safer in that meter readers under the "averaging" process avoided the possibility of being bitten by family pets or similar.
A load of codswallop. I refused to accept, leading me to spend hours on the phone over the next three days arguing my points. The result of my perseverance and cogent points was achieving a significant and justified reduction to my power bill.
Well, those greedy power companies are at it again. This time, hitting NSW flood victims by issuing them with high "averaged bills" despite power supply to those flood victims being cut for weeks.
SCIENTIFIC journal Advances in Atmospheric Science has recently reported that ocean heat recorded a new record high for the fourth year in a row in 2022.
They also reported that just in the last year the planet's seas absorbed heat equivalent to 100 times the world's total annual electricity production. More than 90 percent of excess heat trapped by greenhouse gas emissions is absorbed in the oceans.
Greenhouse gas emissions are created when fossil fuels are burned to create energy. Many Australians hope that the federal government will quickly call a halt to this horrific, problem-causing activity.
THIS February is REDFEB, heart awareness month. In addition to encouraging people to wear red and donate, Heart Research Australia is raising awareness about the underdiagnosis and undertreatment of women with heart disease.
Heart disease is not just a man's disease. Globally, it is the number one killer of women, and we've found over recent years that women are doing worse after their heart attacks, they're more likely to have another heart attack, and more likely to die or have heart failure than men within the five years following their heart attack.
Time is critical and a huge issue with women is the delay to treatment. Women go to hospital later after symptoms start, which reduces the window of opportunity for effective treatment and increases the risk of complications and damage to their heart. Women also tend to develop symptoms of heart disease at a much later stage of the illness than men and their symptoms are often vaguer. Some feel extremely tired or short of breath. Other atypical symptoms include nausea and abdominal, neck, and shoulder pain.
It is important for women to know that early menopause, inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, and complications during pregnancy - such as pre-eclampsia, hypertension, and gestational diabetes - are all important risk factors for women. So, if you are a woman over 45 please have a heart health check with your GP and discuss your obstetric history with them. On behalf of the thousands of Australians impacted by heart disease every year, thank you for your support.
A NOTE to the letter-writers suggesting it is the norm for 21-year-olds to act naively and stupidly: during World War II, 21-year-olds were risking (and very often giving) their lives in the air, on the seas and in the terrible trenches to defend their country from the Nazis. Today 21-year-olds are holding responsible jobs as teachers, nurses, and in the police force. It is not the norm for 21-year-olds to act thoughtlessly.
I CAN'T remember my 21st either; blind as a welder's dog I was.
MORE and more Australians are becoming aware that the Indigenous Voice to Parliament could be legislated by the Labor Government during the next session of Parliament without taking it to a Referendum if it wanted to. Referendums are costly and time consuming and this one will also be highly emotional and divisive . If forced to vote in this proposed Indigenous Voice Referendum it won't surprise me if many just vote no as a result.
HOW could this happen? Treasurer Jim Chalmers says there will be some issues implementing its wholesale price cap on gas and that the consumer watchdog will release compliance and enforcement guidelines before long. One would have thought guidelines would have been issued before the scheme started. Even Jacqui Lambie has said it was never going to work. This market intervention reminds me of the world's greatest treasurer, Wayne Swan, when he implemented a new mining tax in 2012 that never generated income.
REGARDING the Topics column on Tunarama ('How to toss a 10-kilo tuna like a pro', Topics 18/1): wow - no love or respect for animals alive or dead here. Would we allow dead cavoodle throwing?
I NOTE recent reports that China's COVID cases look likely to exceed 900 million. What are the people who were quick to criticise the current federal government for wanting COVID testing for arrivals from China, including the former federal government appointee to the position of chief medical officer, saying now?
ACCORDING to ABS data, food prices increased by over nine per cent last year, yet no one would dare call it a food price boom. This is just part of economic semantics that chooses to link food prices to inflation, which is bad while ignoring the "boom" in housing and rental costs on inflation, which then appears as an economic positive. It seems to be just another example of how the great god called GDP can make pretty much any absurdity acceptable.
