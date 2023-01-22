Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald readers have their say: Public transport needs to skip scenic routes

By Letters to the Editor
January 23 2023 - 4:30am
Public transport needs to skip scenic routes

NEIL Myers (Short Takes, 18/1), don't be in a hurry to use public transport in Newcastle, unless you have time for a scenic tour. Keolis Downer has a route (24) from the Calvary Mater hospital at Waratah to Marketown. Simple enough, and it should take around 15 to 20 minutes?

