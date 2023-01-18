Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Chad Morgan biography released, titled Chad Morgan, Seventy Years in the Making

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated January 19 2023 - 3:00pm, first published 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Chad Morgan is still a legend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.