Chad Morgan is still a legend.
He kicks off his show with I'm My Own Grandpa, followed by You Can't Take It With You, a song about the end of life that includes a nicely-timed choking and coughing fit that has the audience believing he's about to shuffle off his mortal coil.
Less than a month from his 90th birthday, he's still turning up at the Tamworth Country Music Festival to Shoppingworld to deliver a 30-minute set list that wows the packed house every time.
Admittedly Chad is leaning into the headwinds of life a bit more these days, but he still has spark, and that wry, wicked sense of humour is just below the surface as he mingles with his fans.
Chad Morgan was born on February 11, 1933, and will soon celebrate his 90th birthday at Heybridge in Tasmania, playing for the Motorcycle Riders' Association. It's just a motorbike club; they're not a one per cent outlaw gang, he insists.
After the Tamworth Festival, he'll return to Caboolture, Queensland, his home for the past 18 or 19 years, before hitting the road for the Apple Isle for the three-week tour.
When he's at home, his hobby is building amplifiers for himself and his support band. He's also made three or four electric guitars.
"I built my first amp when I was 20," he said.
"I'm about halfway through building a lighter amp for me to take on the road."
The key ingredient in Chad's amps is valves; transistor chips deliver a different sound quality than he seeks.
"You can't get any (transistors) that sound like a valve amp," he said.
He buys ex-army surplus valves from China or Russia through an importer based in Melbourne.
The Chinese and Russians still use valves in their army communications equipment because they are resistant to EMP (electromagnetic pulse) attacks which those in the know say are the first step in taking down the rest of the world's communications systems before an attack, he said.
For those who would love to know more about Chad, there's a must-have book on sale during this year's Tamworth Country Music Festival: Chad Morgan, Seventy Years in the Making.
The publicity states: "At last, the Sheik of Scrubby Creek has revealed the whole tooth and nothing but the tooth!"
Written by freelance journalist, author, journo and sub-editor Anna Rose, the book took almost two years to complete.
"Nobody had written anything about Chad," Ms Rose said. "It was my obligation and honour to write about this absolute icon of Australian country music. Nobody in the world has had a career like Chad's. He just loves working."
A motorcycle accident when Chadwick William "Chad" Morgan OAM was just 20 years old changed his life and gave Australia this national treasure.
Ms Rose said he spent 14 months in the Maryborough, Queensland, hospital getting over the accident.
"It was a turning point; he would never have been anything if he hadn't hurt his leg. When he was released from the hospital, he decided to take up tractor driving, but he couldn't throw his leg over the tractor," Ms Rose said.
"So he decided the entertainment career might have some merit after all."
Before the accident, in 1952, Chad had placed second in Australia's Amateur Hour, recorded the hit single Sheik From Scrubby Creek, and completed a six-month stint as a cook in National Service.
His step into the big time was the decision to move to Sydney. He honed his performance skills playing around Sydney and then joining Slim Dusty and his wife Joy on the road.
Another of his big breaks in touring was with the Rick and Thel Carey All-Star Western show, which included Nev Nicholls, Kevin King, fiddler Peter Mollison and a host of others that became household names in the Australian country music scene.
Ms Rose said the book was created when she interviewed "the Sheik over countless sessions, with tears, laughter and lots of music in the telling".
"I was raised on Chad's music; my father and brother used to play and sing his song," she said.
"So when I was sitting down and writing this book, I could sense my (late father and brother on each shoulder, watching on."
Her research, she said, has yet to uncover another artist anywhere in the world who has recorded, toured and performed continuously for 70 years, so the Sheik from Scrubby Creek is still breaking records at almost 90.
The 271-page, self-published book covers Chad's dirt-poor childhood through to fame and (not so much) fortune on Australia's Amateur Hour, arguably the most successful runner-up in the history of the long-running national radio talent search. It then follows his life to the present day.
Ms Rose said hundreds of photographs are contributed by some of the nation's finest photographers and many other families or fan-captured snaps.
There are also a few rare pictures of the Morgan clan, which mean the world to Chad, she added. Copies of Chad Morgan - 70 Years In The Making can be found by searching Chad Morgan on Facebook.
