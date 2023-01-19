The marlin bite off Swansea last weekend was insane and many anglers will be keen to back up this weekend.
Despite a predicted sou-easterly conditions will be fishable and there's a lot to look forward to.
"Matt Smith fished wide off Swansea last Saturday and got five stripes and a black," Jason One For Nunn, said.
"Ryan Bettison on Anger Management got four stripes and a blue including successful double hook-ups on the Saturday.
"It was so good he went back for more on the Sunday with the family and his wife got a marlin, a PB dolphin fish as well as a striped tuna.
"We got a grand slam of blue, black and stripe on Fifi.
"The bite was there again on the Sunday and Monday but had subsided by Tuesday.
"There were also a couple of stripes and blacks caught in and around the ships."
Jason predicts the inshore bite will sustain for a month or more now as the warm water streams down, which is great news for local game fishing tournaments which kick off February 4-5 with the Big Fish Bonanza, hosted by Lake Macquarie Game Fishing Club.
"This weekend, Saturday and Sunday don't look too bad, and it improves into Monday and Tuesday, and then looking towards Australia Day on Thursday I'm guessing it will be a long weekend for many," he said.
In other news, plenty of trag, snapper, flathead, bonito and mulloway in close offshore.
"Also expect to see some black marlin too and possibly mackerel," Jason said.
"There have been reports of mackerel making their way down the coast with this warm water.
"Add tailor to the variety and a few cobia being both on the coast and in the lake."
Beaches are producing good numbers of bream, whiting and school jew, while tailor have been noted off the rocks, attracting small kings on the follow.
"The bridge is fishing well for kings as is the lake around the Drop Over," Jason said.
This southerly won't hurt the prawn run this weekend, particularly Saturday and Sunday.
"Bream and whiting have already aggregated in the system feasting on prawns," Jason said.
"Flathead are spawning at the moment in the lake and are proving a little reluctant to bite.
"Squid are starting to make a comeback as direct result of the prawn run."
Teralba Lakesiders Fishing Club enjoyed a strong turnout for their January weigh-in last Sunday, with lots of fish and members on hand.
"It's normally the quietest comp of our season with many members usually away on holidays, but not this year," club spokesperson Randal Mason said.
"There were some quality fish presented including four jew, big whiting, bream and snapper also some nice flathead, flounder and some king fish with one going 90cm."
With only the February and March weigh-ins to come, competition could not be closer for the hotly contested Estuary division.
Club guns Craig Kerr and Brendann Stobbard are equal first with fellow hard charger Ian Weimer one point behind.
"Craig already has the outside division wrapped up and is going for the double," Randal said.
"It's never been achieved in the 42 year history of the club.""
The club was also able to provide a touching send-off for late member Norm Bilton with a nice photo presented to the family.
"Norm was very popular and did a lot of work with the club and it was good that the family could be there and we could do something as a club to mark Norm's passing."
Meanwhile, back on the water last Saturday, Randal thought he had a big jewie when is rod went off only to find it was a seven foot hammerhead.
"We were fishing near Pulbah Island and I reckon all those people swimming and jet skiing and what not wouldn't have liked to see what I reeled in," Randal said. Saturday morning.
Randal and Craig Kerr are heading up to Lake St Clair this week to target bass and yellow belly.
"It'll be something different and I'm looking forward to avoiding all the water-skiers up there hopefully," Randal quipped.
Shout out to 12-year-old Tyler Mason who dragged a monster jewie in off the jetty out the front of the Junction Inn Hotel at Raymond Terrace this week.
Young Tyler had to ring the old man to come and pick him up because he couldn't ride home with a fish that size.
Paul "Ringo" Lennon, from Fishing Port Stephens Estuary Charters, reckons he has never seen the Bay busier this January both on and off the water.
"Absolutely flat out with the holiday crowds and plenty of fish about both inside and outside," he said.
"Guys have been getting marlin in close and out wide - lots of juvenile blacks.
"The epic water we've had has turned over a bit with the nor-easters this week but it's still good and these southerlies we're having now should reverse that back in a good way too.
"There's been cobia popping up throughout the system hinting at how good that water is.
"There's been reports of little cobes inside the bay as well as a few monsters ones off Broughton.
"One guy had a big one chase in a rat king he'd caught.
"Snapper fishing has been productive in close off the bay around the islands and lots of trag about too.
"Lots of good jew both inside and outside the Port. Southern Stockton beach and north up at Hawks Nest have been fishing really well for mulloway, and even those deeper reefs off Broughton.
"Great to see so many smaller jew around too - they're everywhere up and down the coast and a great sign for the future.
"We've had an excellent flathead season in the bay with lots of quality lizards in the high 80s.
"Beaches are fishing well for whiting - Fingal, Samurai, Stockton."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.