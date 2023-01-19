Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Building a power grid without coal will require tens of billions in new electricity and gas infrastructure, with Hunter Gas Pipeline just one of many potentially controversial projects

By Editorial
January 20 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The sort of disruption that could be expected if Santos proceeds with its planned pipeline between Narrabi and Newcastle.

EVEN in the coal-rich Hunter Valley, there's ample evidence of substantial and growing support for the "decarbonisation" of the power grid through the closure of the state's big coal-fired power stations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.