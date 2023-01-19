Newcastle Herald
A-League Women: Newcastle Jets looking for fresh start

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated January 19 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 5:00pm
Canberra United's Vesna Milivojevic celebrates a goal on Saturday against a dejected Newcastle defence at McKellar Park. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Jets coach Ash Wilson hopes the bye and a short break from training will help her squad reset mentally for the second half of the A-League Women's campaign after a tough run of results.

