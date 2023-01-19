Greenhouse gas emissions will be treated like any other pollutant under the NSW Environment Protection Authority's new climate policy and action plan.
The plan, which is designed to help NSW reach net-zero emissions by 2050, provides a roadmap for how the state's environmental regulator will address the causes and consequences of climate change.
"This plan means for the first time in Australia, there will be a comprehensive approach around emissions reduction pathways," EPA chief executive Tony Chappel said.
"In every corner of the state, we are already feeling the very real, costly and devastating impacts of climate change.
"From unprecedented fires through to recent extensive flood events across regional NSW, each of these disasters is a sobering reminder of the escalating consequences of rising greenhouse emissions. "We must improve our resilience to the impacts of climate change and this plan will see significant work led by the EPA to achieve this."
Mr Chappel said that a collaborative, staged and systematic approach to ensure actions are evidence-based and government programs are joined-up would be crucial to the plan's success.
Heavy industry will be given sufficient time to adjust to any sector-based emission reduction targets and enforceable licence limits.
"As we operationalise climate policy across the economy, the EPA will establish advisory groups for various industry sectors to help inform and co-design actions and subsequent targets," he said.
Mr Chappel said no two industries were the same and therefore a 'one size fits all' approach to setting targets would be inappropriate.
"Our focus is on enabling and supporting best practice and building collaborative processes which ensure any actions taken by the EPA are meaningful, feasible and cost-effective,"
"To seriously combat climate change, we cannot do it alone and these groups will provide valuable information on gaps, risks and the opportunities that need to be solved or considered."
The growth in hydrogen, green steel and metals, green ammonia, clean energy, the circular economy and regenerative agriculture were among the opportunities that would flow from the establishing a net-zero economy.
"The EPA is committed to supporting industry, business, our regulatory partners and the community in transitioning to a more sustainable and prosperous future," Mr Chappel said.
Under the revised safeguard mechanism Australia's largest emitters will face binding emissions caps from July 1.
The safeguard mechanism was set up under the Coalition government to encourage the biggest emitters to reduce pollution and with limits to get tougher over time, but not fast enough for the Albanese government.
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said the mechanism had been ineffective at driving emissions reduction, which is why industry, business and scientists have been calling for reform.
Revamped, it is expected to cut the equivalent of two-thirds of Australia's car emissions this decade, or 205 million tonnes of abatement.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
