Hamilton-Wickham captain Ben Balcomb hopes a "fresh start" serves the Pumas well in a top-heavy T20 Summer Bash campaign.
The Pumas, sitting 12 points outside Newcastle District Cricket Association's top four and missing the Tom Locker Cup one-day final, open the stand-alone tournament with three games in the space of a week.
Starting with Wednesday night's impressive victory against first-grade frontrunners Wallsend (Tigers), Hamwicks now host Stockton (Seagulls) on Sunday before meeting the Hunter Thoroughbreds at No.1 Sportsground on Tuesday.
"We haven't been happy with how the rest of the season has been going, the one-day and two-day stuff, so this [T20 Summer Bash] presents itself as a bit of a fresh start," Balcomb said.
"A new competition where everyone starts on zero and has equal chance of making it all the way as anyone else."
Hamwicks defeated the Tigers by nine wickets, highlighted by an unbeaten 116-run partnership between Rhys Hanlon (76 not out) and Harry Manenti (45 not out).
The Pumas took 16.3 overs to reach Wallsend's 5-131 at Passmore Oval.
Tigers captain Jake Montgomery (40) opened the batting and top scored.
Wests (Rosellas) also produced a dominant T20 Summer Bash display on Wednesday night, reeling in a Merewether (Lions) total of 8-106 just two down and with 38 balls to spare.
Joseph Price (62 not out) and St George import Nicholas Stapleton (37) combined for a second-wicket stand of 96 at Harker Oval.
City (Sabres) knocked over Waratah-Mayfield (Waratahs) by 21 runs, making 8-128 and restricting them to 6-107 in reply.
Jonty Durrheim (4-30) and marquee Harjapan Singh (3-19) were the best in a losing side at Waratah Oval on Wednesday night.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
