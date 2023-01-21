Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Short Story Competition 2023 finalists: Mark Konik's Lost then Found

By Mark Konik
January 21 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Max Mason-Hubers.

The shopping centre's fluorescent lighting seemed to exacerbate the girl's crying. Maria was drawn to the girl. A shop assistant was holding the girl's hand trying to calm her. Maria watched the woman bend down to be at the child's eyeline. The girl pointed away from the shop, presumably to where she last saw her mother. The shop assistant stood up and looked around to see if anyone was looking for her.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.