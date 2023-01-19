Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Come From Away run breaks Civic Theatre ticket sale records, City of Newcastle says

Matt Carr
Matt Carr
Updated January 19 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 2:00pm
Musical production Come From Away. Ticket sales for its run, which begins in February, have already set a new record for the Civic Theatre, the council says. Picture supplied

A FRESH box office record for the Civic Theatre is proof the Hunter has an appetite for Broadway theatre, lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes says.

