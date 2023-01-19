A FRESH box office record for the Civic Theatre is proof the Hunter has an appetite for Broadway theatre, lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes says.
Production Come From Away may not arrive on the storied city stage until next month, but the council said on Thursday it had already made its mark by selling more than 11,000 tickets.
"It's been 30 years since an international touring Broadway production landed in Newcastle and it's clear that as a city, we are ready to welcome a live musical theatre production of this calibre," Cr Nelmes said. "Major events are a clear economic driver and Come From Away is another significant drawcard for our city that will provide considerable benefits for Newcastle's visitor economy."
The show details the true story of 7000 plane passengers grounded in Canada after September 11 2001.
Civic Theatre manager Leonie Wallace said Come From Away has already smashed the ticket sales of previous live musical theatre performances.
"Tickets sales have been recorded across a wide geographical area, with Newcastle-based purchases complemented by sales from as far away as Tasmania, Brisbane, Armidale, Narrabri and Coffs Harbour," Ms Wallace said. "Come From Away is also attracting new audiences to the Civic Theatre, with more than 45 per cent of bookings from first-time customers."
Three more shows have been added to the 100-minute show's run, which now spans 15 February until 5 March 2023.
Tickets remain on sale.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
