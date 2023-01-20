Tri-level haven in Merewether

5 beds | 3 baths | 2 cars
An architectural tri-level haven of light, style and sanctuary, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom family home with pool sits in a quiet pocket of Merewether, just a short drive from fabulous beaches.
Freshly painted with new carpets and stunning polished floorboards, the home is elevated to catch a sweep of ocean, city and district views.
Its clever design allows natural light to flood the interiors, while louvre windows and vaulted ceilings allow sea breezes to drift into every corner.
With its multiple living spaces and seamless indoor/outdoor flow, the spacious floorplan allows the family to come together to socialise and entertain, or to find a quiet spot for some relaxation time.
The island kitchen features stone benchtops and brand-new appliances including gas cooktop, electric oven and dishwasher. The kitchen anchors the open-plan living/dining area mid-level where glass sliders open to a street-facing verandah.
Upstairs, a family room opens to a private, all-weather barbecue deck with sink, wine fridge, ceiling fan and sound system. This covered alfresco deck overlooks the solar-heated, self-cleaning mineral pool.
At ground level is a media room with projector and screen and a fifth bedroom with ensuite, ideal for teens or visitors.
The master bedroom has a full-size spa ensuite, ocean views and twin built-in robes
There is also a large home office/study with loads of storage space
Other features include ducted air-conditioning and vacuuming, 6kw solar system, CAT-7 cabling, alarm system, and a double garage with internal access.
This stunning property is close to all family conveniences. It is a short drive to the Junction shops, eateries and schools, and a quick dash to a choice of beautiful beaches, including Bar Beach and Merewether.
