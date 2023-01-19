Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Bush Breakers reach maiden final at Australian Country Championships

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
January 19 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Country representative Kirsten Smith. Picture by Marina Neil

THE Bush Breakers have qualified for their maiden Australian Country Championships final and now Newcastle's Kirsten Smith wants to make the most of it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.