Bush Breakers reach maiden final at Australian Country Championships

THE Bush Breakers have qualified for their maiden Australian Country Championships final and now Newcastle's Kirsten Smith wants to make the most of it.
Smith, a long-time member of the NSW Country women's squad, is poised to contest the national T20 final at Canberra's Phillip Oval on Friday (2pm) alongside fellow Novocastrian players Ally McGrath, Emma-Jayne Howe, Jaclyn Vickery and Abbey Taylor.
"It's the first time NSW Country has made it to the final of this tournament, which is exciting," Smith told the Newcastle Herald.
"We've always made semis but end up finishing third. Hopefully we can get over the line tomorrow [Friday]."
The Bush Breakers qualified for the decider after turning the tables on Queensland Country in Thursday's semi at Chisholm District Playing Fields.
NSW Country won the toss and elected to bat, scoring 8-129 with opener Joanne Kelly (42) leading the way. No.5 Smith (15 runs off 11 balls) and McGrath (6 not out) also chipped in during the innings.
Queensland were restricted to 2-108 in reply. Opening bowler McGrath (0-25) and off-spinner Taylor (0-19) delivered four overs each.
"It was a really good win," Smith said.
"We started off really well with the bat and we kept it really tight in those middle overs when we were bowling."
The Bush Breakers now meet South Australia Country in the title showdown. SA (2-100) easily chased down Victoria Country (9-99) in Thursday's other semi.
In the men's draw, Thursday's 50-over game between NSW Country and hosts ACT was washed out at Freebody Oval despite play going ahead as planned at the neighbouring Neil Bulger Oval.
The Bush Blues, now out of the running to clinch the 2022-23 trophy, face Queensland Country on Friday in the seventh and final round.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
