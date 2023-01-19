Newcastle Herald
Early works start on $700m Singleton bypass with construction scheduled for late 2023

January 19 2023 - 7:00pm
The NSW government says Singleton Bypass is set to be built by 2026, weather permitting.

Early work has kicked off on Singleton's $700 million bypass with major work set to start later this year.

