DRINKS REVIEW: Folktale's Eumundi gin is not foxing

There's a gummy good health to the Eumundi markets, just inland from Noosa, steamy hinterland to the Sunshine Coast and the town's boutique distiller. In the languid movement between stalls and aromas you'll find drink coasters fashioned as Kombi vans, chai "enhanced by reiki" (does the reiki bloke hover his hand over each pack?) and bottles of Folktale gin. Each comes with a loop of beads around its neck, ending in a tassel, like you're about to slip into a tarot reading. Of all the things you'll buy at a market, Folktale Navy Strength Eumundi Gin is unlikely to trigger buyer's remorse. The full gin range, by the way, is a trapping for the eye, a jewel box of red raspberry and green lime. But back to the navy. It's simple but executes its game well, an infusion of ginger, lime and most noticeably lemon myrtle, like a tennis player you know is going to make the fourth round of the Aus Open. It packs a punch, so take care if you're just back from a sweaty market.
Tim Connell
GINGER isn't sweet. It's a spice with a bit of bite, echoing through a wide array of dishes that stray a good distance from saccharine. So why are so many ginger beers, particularly the alcoholic variety, like a simple syrup on steroids? There must be a market. And on a sweaty summer day, you're hard pressed to turn down a perspiring glass of ginger bubbles. The James Squire offering dodges the cloying pitfalls of the style by just enough to remind you there's ostensibly spice at work here. While the sugar cubes would sneak up after a few, a single tipple finds the sweet spot. It's enough to make you sigh, sit back, and wonder why you were worried about ginger in the first place.
Matt Carr
IF YOU are browsing French wines in big bottle shops' catalogues you will catch your breath to spy a bottle of Domaine Comte Georges de Vogue Burgundy costing $1499.99 and a Chateau Mouton Rothschild 2010 Pauillac Bordeaux with a $1989 price tag. As today's reviews show, however, you can drink French at a much more modest cost. This one, from fourth-generation winemaker Jean-Claude Mas of southern France's Languedoc-Roussillon Region, has brassy hues, grassy aromas and frisky gooseberry front-palate flavour. The middle palate displays ruby grapefruit, herb and mineral elements and a finish of slatey acid. At Dan Murphy's and BWS stores and websites and will suit seafood pizza. Jean-Claude decided he needed to win export sales to keep the family's Domaine Paul Mas firm afloat. He broke with French tradition by putting the varietal makeup on his bottles and introduced Australian drinkers to such cheeky labels as Arrogant Frog and Ribet depicting an imperious beret-wearing frog.
John Lewis
FROM France's southern Cotes du Rhone Region, this refreshing rosé is a blend of grenache, shiraz and cinsault (also known as blue imperial and oeillade). It has 12.5% alcohol and light coppery hues in the glass and jellybean aromas. The front palate delivers crisp cherry flavour, the middle palate blueberry, pomegranate, spice and gunmetal characters and a finish of flinty acid. Available at singlevineyards.com and independent bottle shops and will drink well now with salad nicoise with smoked trout and lemon myrtle dressing. Established in 1963, Cellier de Dauphins is the largest producer of Ctes du Rhne wines and is an amalgam of 13 member co-operatives with 18,000 hectares of vines. Based in the Tulette commune in the south-eastern France's Drme department, the brand name comes from the fact that many of the vineyards are on land once owned by the Dauphin (French for dolphin), the heir-apparent to the throne of France from 1350 to 1791 and from 1824 to 1830.
John Lewis
