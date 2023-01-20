DRINKS REVIEW: Folktale's Eumundi gin is not foxing

There's a gummy good health to the Eumundi markets, just inland from Noosa, steamy hinterland to the Sunshine Coast and the town's boutique distiller. In the languid movement between stalls and aromas you'll find drink coasters fashioned as Kombi vans, chai "enhanced by reiki" (does the reiki bloke hover his hand over each pack?) and bottles of Folktale gin. Each comes with a loop of beads around its neck, ending in a tassel, like you're about to slip into a tarot reading. Of all the things you'll buy at a market, Folktale Navy Strength Eumundi Gin is unlikely to trigger buyer's remorse. The full gin range, by the way, is a trapping for the eye, a jewel box of red raspberry and green lime. But back to the navy. It's simple but executes its game well, an infusion of ginger, lime and most noticeably lemon myrtle, like a tennis player you know is going to make the fourth round of the Aus Open. It packs a punch, so take care if you're just back from a sweaty market.