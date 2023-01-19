Javon Camp-Villalovos is still getting used to Australian lingo, but the Hunter Wildfires import has quickly become accustomed to one of our most popular meals.
"You guys love the chicken parmi - I've heard they're like the staple out here," the 23-year-old told Newcastle Herald this week, after arriving from America a week earlier.
"I've had a couple, the chicken parmies are good, man. I see why you guys love 'em."
At nearly 200cm tall and 120kg, Camp-Villalovos has no trouble finishing the old pub favourite. He is also likely to have little trouble holding his own in the Shute Shield.
A former college gridiron player, he has joined the Wildfires on a season-long deal to further his development in rugby union.
The lock has been playing the sport for only a couple of years after giving gridiron away during COVID. But he has risen through the American ranks and spent last season with Major League Rugby club New England Free Jacks.
Wildfires coach Scott Coleman said it was a "no-brainer" to sign the emerging American despite his limited experience.
"He's still learning the game but he is a big unit and is very physical," Coleman said.
"He's just a young, ambitious and willing-to-learn player. He's got a physique like a monster, so it was a no-brainer to take him on board and see what he can turn into.
"Early impressions are definitely strong; he's got a great attitude, physical and fit - the rest we can teach."
Hailing from Elk Grove - a Californian town of similar size to Newcastle, Camp-Villalovos is already loving life Down Under.
The Bethune-Cookman University graduate has started work as a furniture removalist around training but wants to make a career out of rugby and hopes to engross himself in the sport while at the Wildfires.
"I'm still fairly fresh to rugby," he said. "I was in the MLR last year, but I only got to play one game.
"My agent and I thought a year out here would do me heaps in terms of learning and getting a better understanding of another country's way of playing footy.
"I've really come out here to grow my game."
The MLR, launched in 2018, is still developing as a competition and recently expanded.
Coleman has seen plenty of players head to America to play in the league, so was happy for one to come the other way.
He views Camp-Villalovos as a potential starting lock.
"He is our first MLR guy," the coach said. "I'm sure we've lost a few to MLR, a lot of Shute Shield guys go back and forth to MLR.
"He's a young American who wants to learn the game more and then obviously go back and play full-time in America.
"He will be in our top-three locks and one of those locks can play six as well. He is definitely in the mix for the top squad, that's for sure."
Camp-Villalovos said he did "little bit of research" on the Wildfires before signing on and is keen to help them reach the finals in their fourth Shute Shield season.
"They had a good crack at it last year and I saw the comp, all around, was really close and there was nobody really dominating," he said.
"They were all really good games, which got me excited because what's more fun than a competitive game.
"They just missed the cut last year, so I'm hoping to come out here and we have a real crack at it and hopefully get to the championship this year."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
