Trainer Melanie Elder chases Golden Guitar win with Man From Braavos

Maitland trainer Melanie Elder believes the toughness of Man From Braavos makes him "as good a chance as any" in the $40,800 Golden Guitar Final (1980m) at Tamworth on Friday night.
Man From Braavos, the Newcastle horse of the year pointscore champion from 2022, qualified for the final with a gritty and narrow heat win over Andrew Stapleford-trained Inter City Pace victor One For The Rodi on Sunday night.
Both came around the field on the final lap to battle it out to the finish line.
Given their high ranking in the 60 to 75 ratings series, the Hunter pair will again start off the outside of the second line in Friday's decider.
Elder was looking to partner and driver Joe Taaffe to make another well-timed run.
"I think you are a bit discouraged by the back-line draw but he showed the other night that it doesn't worry him too much," Elder said of the seven-year-old gelding.
"The drive by Joe was perfect timing. It doesn't always play out like that but I'm hoping for a similar outcome again.
"But it's tricky off that back-line draw and there's plenty of speed on that front line so we'll see how we go."
Man From Braavos faces a tougher task in the final, where fastest qualifier Surf Ace is drawn in his inside in gate eight and Jarrod Alchin-trained My Ultimate Skeeta has barrier one.
"They've got that drop speed and you can think you are following up the best horse in the race, but with their speed, it's very hard to match," Elder said.
"There are definitely some nice horses in it and it's a bit of step up but hopefully he gets that similar run again.
"It's definitely exciting [to be in the race].
"He came from being a horse I was a bit 'yeah, he's all right', but once we figured him out his gear - he's such a big boy - he's just so happy now.
"He's comfortable in his racing so I'd like to think we are as good a chance as any in it.
"He definitely doesn't give up and it's something I really like about him. Early days we were trying to drive him for speed, but he's so tough and that's something that's definitely won him a lot of races."
Man From Braavos has nine wins and six placings in 42 starts for Elder.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
