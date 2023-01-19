Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Trainer Melanie Elder chases Golden Guitar win with Man From Braavos

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
January 19 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louth Park trainer Melanie Elder. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Maitland trainer Melanie Elder believes the toughness of Man From Braavos makes him "as good a chance as any" in the $40,800 Golden Guitar Final (1980m) at Tamworth on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.